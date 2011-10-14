Reuters Attempts (And Utterly Fails) To Link George Soros To The Occupy Wall St. Movement

Just as the Left spent not a little time in 2010 trying to connect the Koch brothers to the Tea Party movement, the Right is naturally attempting to prove that George Soros is funding the Wall St. Occupiers.



Thus far the evidence is less than convincing. To put it mildly.

To wit:

Reuters did some digging into Soros’ financial statements and discovered that Soros’s Open Society think tank gave $3.5 million to the Tides centre.

The Tides centre, which Reuters describes as a “clearing house” for donors in turn gave (the magazine) Adbusters grants of $185,000 from 2001-2010, including nearly $26,000 between 2007-2009.

Adbusters is credited with coming up with the idea for the Occupy Wall St. movement back in July after taking inspiration from the Arab spring movements.

That Adbusters can now be credited with the unorganized, shifting results is a stretch. But less of a stretch than crediting George Soros with funding it. That is unless someone can tie the free pizza and yoga classes currently being offered to protesters in Zuccotti park to his credit card via Kickstarter, which Reuters reports, has raised more than $75,000.

Translation: No one person is paying for this…people are actually just angry and frustrated.

