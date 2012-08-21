A Source Tells The New Yorker That George Soros 'Feels Hurt' By Obama

Photo: via Human Events

Billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros, who is known for speaking publicly about the economy and making big donations to liberal causes, has been disappointed by Obama “both politically and personally”, an unnamed Soros confidant told The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer. Here’s why…



From the New Yorker: (emphasis ours)

…When Soros wanted to meet with Obama in Washington to discuss global economic problems, Obama’s staff failed to respond. Eventually, they arranged not a White House interview but, rather, a low-profile, private meeting in New York, when the President was in town for other business. Soros found this back-door treatment confounding. “He feels hurt,” a Democratic donor says.

“They pissed on him,” a confidant says. “He didn’t want a fucking thing! He didn’t want a state dinner, or a White House party—he just wanted to be taken seriously.”

Soros declined to comment for the New Yorker’s article. Read the full piece here >

[via Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin]

