George Soros Reveals A Huge Stake In Manchester United

Billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros just revealed a massive stake in Manchester United in a 13-G regulatory form filed with the SEC. According to the filing, Soros Fund Management owns 3.11 million shares, or a 7.85% stake, in Manchester United, which debuted as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month.



Soros bought shares of the English soccer club on August 9, the filing shows.

Shares of Manchester United fell 36 cents, or 2.68%, to close at $13.06 a share on Monday.

The stock was last trading higher in after-hours trading.

