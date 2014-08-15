George Soros Just Made A Huge Bet That US Stocks Might Fall

George Soros / Getty (File)

It seems legendary hedge fund billionaire George Soros might be souring in his view view on the market outlook for US stocks, based on his most recent 13-F filing in the US which showed a 605% increase in his short S&P 500 position (through a PUT on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF) to $US2.2 billion.

Even though he is still net long stocks, this took the short position (where he owns an option which will profit from a fall in stocks prices) on the S&P 500 from 2.96% of his Soros Funds Management Portfolio to a whopping 16.65%. (Hat tip to @BullionBarron for the heads-up.)

Source: Soros Fund Managment LLC 13-F filling – Whalewisdom.com

Certainly it was offset to a small extent by an increase in the S&P 500 call position Soros has which makes up 3.10% of his portfolio. But the large jump in in both the size and percentage of this put position suggests that Soros is getting worried about the market and where the S&P is going to head in the months ahead when the fed ends QE.

Where the S&P goes so likely goes the ASX200 if Soros is right – so we’ve been warned.

