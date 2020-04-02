George Soros' cofounder warns coronavirus will cause the 'worst bear market in my lifetime'

REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The novel coronavirus will drive stocks even lower, famed investor Jim Rogers told Bloomberg.

“We’re going to have the worst bear market in my lifetime,” warned George Soros’ cofounder of the legendary Quantum Fund.

Rogers also predicted the pandemic would permanently alter how people behave.

“I am looking at life, and life is not such that we are all going to take the bus and take boats again,” he said.

US equity investors – who just weathered their worst quarter since the financial crisis – should brace for further losses from the novel coronavirus pandemic, famed investor Jim Rogers warned in a Bloomberg interview on Wednesday.

“We’re going to have the worst bear market in my lifetime” in the next year or two, predicted Rogers, who cofounded the legendary Quantum Fund with billionaire investor George Soros.

Coronavirus outbreaks in more than 170 countries and territories have disrupted global supply chains, forced companies to cut back or close, and spurred governments to lock down their populations to slow the pandemic’s spread.

In an effort to temper its economic fallout, President Donald Trump signed a $US2 trillion stimulus bill into law last week, approving billions in loans and grants to distressed industries, small businesses, state and local governments, healthcare providers, and households.

However, the outbreak will have lingering effects on economies because it’s caused “a lot of damage” and forced governments and companies to take on “a gigantic amount of debt,” Rogers told Bloomberg. It could also transform how people behave, he added.

“I am looking at life, and life is not such that we are all going to take the bus and take boats again.”

Picking winners

Quality stocks fare better than others during bear markets, Rogers said. Businesses with robust balance sheets have historically been “the ones that people love the most” as they’re unlikely to fold, he said, while those with significant market share tend to weather downturns well unless they’re drowning in debt.

Against a tough market backdrop, Rogers is holding some Chinese and Russian stocks and looking at Japanese equities, he told Bloomberg. He also has “a lot of cash” in US dollars, he said.

Similar to Warren Buffett, Rogers is eyeing shares in companies operating in distressed industries such as tourism, transportation, and agriculture. Hotels, cinemas, casinos, airlines, and other businesses have been hit especially hard by travel fears, lockdowns, and mandated closures.

