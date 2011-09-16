GEORGE SOROS: It's Time To Think About Greece, Portugal And Ireland Defaulting

Photo: World Economic Forum via Flickr

To resolve a crisis in which the impossible has become possible, it is necessary to think the unthinkable.So, to resolve Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis, it is now imperative to prepare for the possibility of default and defection from the eurozone by Greece, Portugal, and perhaps Ireland.



In such a scenario, measures will have to be taken to prevent a financial meltdown in the eurozone as a whole.

First, bank deposits must be protected.

If a euro deposited in a Greek bank would be lost through default and defection, a euro deposited in an Italian bank would immediately be worth less than one in a German or Dutch bank, resulting in a run on the deficit countries’ banks.

