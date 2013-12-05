George Soros Is Investing In The Nine Float: Report

Getty/Sean Gallup

The “man who broke the Bank of England” is investing in the impending float of Nine Entertainment Co, according to a report.

George Soros is said to have taken a stake through his New York-based investment firm, according to The Australian.

Nine lists tomorrow and is expected to be worth around $2 billion with shares at an issue price of $2.05.

Soros is most famous for shorting the British pound in 1992, and more recently for taking a multi-million dollar profit betting the Australian dollar would fall after a rates decision.

