Why People Think George Soros Rules The World

It’s well-known George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager and international financier, has a lot of sway, especially with liberal politicians, and that has the conspiracy theorists talking.In addition to his philanthropic efforts with Open Society Foundations and his role as a big-time donor in American politics, Soros has met with TONS of world leaders.

We decided to put it all together, just to show all the big name folks who he’s gotten to talk to.

In compiling this list, we surely missed a leader here or there, so feel free to email if you’re aware of a Soros summit we didn’t catch.

Nelson Mandela

In 1993, Soros donated $15 million to create the Open Society Foundation for to assist with the country's transition from apartheid to democracy.

At the time Soros told a South African magazine:

'Making the kind of money that I have imposes a responsibility.'

Soros would later meet with the iconic South African in 1998 when Mandela was visiting New York.

Cristina Fernández- President of Argentina

Soros met with the Argentinian president before her speech in front of the UN General Assembly in Sept. 2012 and discussed the opportunities in the country's agrarian sector.

Najib Tun Razak- Prime Minister of Malaysia

The meeting between Soros and Razak was controversial in Malaysia. Former Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamed long blamed Soros for the country's currency crash in 1997 when Soros hastily divested in East Asian markets. More recently, Soros was accused of funding Malaysian NGOs to push for regime change.

Mahathir bin Mohamad- Former Malaysian Prime Minister

The two men resolved their differences in Kuala Lumpur in 2006.

Mario Monti- Prime Minister of Italy

Soros and Monti served together on a panel during the 48th Munich Security Conference in February 2012.

George W. Bush

Soros spent $27 million in political contributions to defeat George Bush in 2004, but in an interview with 'Fox and Friends' in 2010, Bush said he met Soros while in Office.

The President said:

'He's put a lot of money into making my life miserable.'

Barack Obama

Petr Nečas- Prime MInister of Czech Republic

Soros's Open Society Foundation has made significant contributions to improve the socieconomic conditions of the Roma minority. He met with Nečas to discuss the matter, 'reminding him that the country has the financial means, institutional capacity, and experience from previous projects to end the segregation of Roma children in Czech schools.'

Naoto Kan- Former Prime Minister of Japan

Soros met with Kan at the 2011 Davos Meeting in Switzerland.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tutu and Soros met at the 2012 Davos Meeting.

Viktor Orbán- Hungarian Prime Minister

Orbán met with Soros in 2010 shortly after the former was elected prime minister. Soros traces his roots to Hungary and donated $1 million toward a red sludge spill in the western part of the country in Oct. 2010.

Martin Schulz- EU Parliament President

The two men met at the EU parliament in early October

Viktor Yanukovych- President of Ukraine

Ukraine's longtime leader met with Soros in 2004 to discuss political reform. Through the years, Soros has pushed Yanukovych to strengthen democracy and human rights in the former Soviet republic.

Meles Zenawi- Former President of Ethiopia

In 2010, Soros and Zenawi both served on a UN high-level advisory group on climate change financing. Zenawi, who was Ethiopia's prime minister for 17 years, passed away in August.

Gordon Brown- Former Prime Minister of UK

In 2011, the Brown and Soros met a international political economy conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Hillary Clinton

Soros was a big donor for Hillary's Senate campaigns, and donated to her presidential campaign before putting his weight behind Obama during the 2008 Democratic primary.

Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, Former Prime Minister of Romania

Both men spoke at the first 'Decade of Roma Inclusion' conference in Bucharest in 2005.

Jens Stoltenberg- Prime Minister of Norway

Stoltenberg co-chaired the UN high-level advisory group on climate change financing that Soros was a part of. The panel's findings are helping UN envoys seek ways to pay for the $100 billion in climate aid that was pledged by 2020 to poor nations at a 2009 summit in Copenhagen.

Abdou Diouf- Former President of Senegal

The two men met in Dakar in 1998 before the UN convened a permanent international court to try war crimes in Africa.

Bharrat Jagdeo, Former President of the Republic of Guyana

Jagdeo was also a member of the UN's climate change financing advisory group with Soros.

