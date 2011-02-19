George Soros Fires Back At Glenn Beck: Rupert Murdoch Is The Real Puppet Master

Photo: CNN.com

Frequent Glenn Beck viewers know that he often portrays Billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros as a puppet-master, orchestrating a takedown of the American government. Now Soros, an 80-year old Hungarian of Jewish descent, is appearing on Fareed Zakaria GPS this Sunday to point out an unamusing irony (in his eyes): that Glenn Beck sees the world in terms of puppets and puppet masters… because Beck himself works for the real puppet master, Ruper Mudoch.



‘”[Murdoch] has a media empire that is telling the people some falsehoods and leading the government in the wrong direction. By accusing me of doing that, it makes it rather hard to see that he is working for the man that is doing it, Fox News.”

He also accuses Beck of making use of newspeak, a language that promotes thought control in the George Orwell novel, 1984.

An excerpt from the interview that shows him responding to some of Glenn Beck’s criticisms is below:



