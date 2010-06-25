George Soros: Germany Set The Stage For This Mess Going On In Europe

George Soros has a new piece out in the Financial Times today where he discusses the European sovereign debt crisis, with particular attention paid to Germany and its history of being fiscally prudent.

Those days are over, says Soros. Germans are tired of helping out countries that won’t implement proper austerity measures. But even tired Germans need to be careful how they go about telling other countries to do their business because this change in attitude is bringing the “European integration process to a halt.”

Soros goes on to list several reasons why Europe is in trouble and how it got itself into this mess:

The euro was doomed from the start. “The Maastricht treaty established a monetary union without a political union – a central bank, but no central treasury.”

European banks got to borrow at an interest rate similar to Germany’s (read: cheaper) and thus, took on more risk; “…banks were happy to earn a few extra pennies on supposedly risk-free assets and loaded up their balance sheets with the weaker countries’ government debt.”

Different countries mean different viewpoints and thus, Europe was slow to react and take action on the sovereign debt crisis beginning with Greece.

While Germany is understandably pissed off, its citizens may not realise the consequences of their government’s actions.

Interestingly, Soros suggests an experiment for Germany where the country would withdrawal from the euro and bring back the Deutschemark. Sure, the value of the euro would plummet but the rest of Europe would find new ways to become both competitive and innovative.

