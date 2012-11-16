George Soros' Ex-Wife Buys A $22.5 Million Upper East Side Townhouse

Billionaire George Soros’ ex wife, Susan Weber Soros, just purchased an Upper East Side home for its full asking price of $22.5 million, according to the New York Post.



Weber Soros bought the home, even though her 6,000-square-foot Central Park West pad is still on the market for a hefty $50 million.

Weber Soros’ new home on E. 70th Street is a townhouse that features 6,660 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, four-plus bathrooms, an elevator, two terraces, a chef’s kitchen, and breakfast room in a glass gazebo that leads to the 26-foot-deep garden.

Check out photos of her new home below:

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

