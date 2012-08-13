This Is The Engagement Ring George Soros Gave His Fiancée

Everyone is buzzing about how billionaire George Soros will be making his way down the aisle for the third time.



The 82-year-old famed hedge fund manager revealed his engagement to his 40-year-old girlfriend Tamiko Bolton to friends this weekend at his Southampton summer home.

Congrats to them. But we wanted to see that rock on her finger.

Fortunately, DealBook’s Michael J. De La Merced has a description of the ring.

For those interested in the hardware that the hedge fund magnate presented Ms. Bolton, the engagement ring was a brilliant-cut diamond from Graff, set in platinum on a rose gold band with pink pave diamonds.

Here’s the Graff ring that matches De La Merced’s description.

Photo: Image via Graff Diamonds

