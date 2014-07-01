George Soros' Daughter Is Selling Her Greenwich Village Townhouse For $US25 Million [PHOTOS]

Andrea Soros Colombel, daughter of billionaire investor George Soros, is putting up her Greenwich Village townhouse for $US24.75 million.

The luxurious property went on sale briefly in 2012 for $US29.5 million, but was later withdrawn, the New York Times reports.

She and her husband, Eric Colombel, first purchased the home for $US11.5 million eight years ago. On top of the hefty new price tag, property taxes rack up to a little over $US84,000 a year.

With seven bedrooms and eight baths, the townhouse is almost 8,500 square feet. Amenities include a private terrace, home gym with steam and sauna, three wood-burning fireplaces, an elevator, and more.

The property is listed with CORE and is located at 10 West 10th Street, on Greenwich Village’s Gold Coast.

