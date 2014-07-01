George Soros' Daughter Is Selling Her Greenwich Village Townhouse For $US25 Million [PHOTOS]

Stephanie Yang
Andrea Soros Townhouse10CORE

Andrea Soros Colombel, daughter of billionaire investor George Soros, is putting up her Greenwich Village townhouse for $US24.75 million.

The luxurious property went on sale briefly in 2012 for $US29.5 million, but was later withdrawn, the New York Times reports.

She and her husband, Eric Colombel, first purchased the home for $US11.5 million eight years ago. On top of the hefty new price tag, property taxes rack up to a little over $US84,000 a year.

With seven bedrooms and eight baths, the townhouse is almost 8,500 square feet. Amenities include a private terrace, home gym with steam and sauna, three wood-burning fireplaces, an elevator, and more.

The property is listed with CORE and is located at 10 West 10th Street, on Greenwich Village’s Gold Coast.

The 1844 Greek Revival townhouse is 26 feet wide and spans 8,472 square feet.

This house has five stories of beautifully renovated and restored rooms.

Throughout the home are wood-burning fireplaces, herringbone wood floors, and plenty of outdoor spaces.

One of those outdoor spaces is a private, planted terrace on the top floor of the house.

You can step out from the spacious 5th floor living room right onto the terrace.

This bathroom in the master bedroom is covered in marble, glass, and mosaic tiles.

The master suite also includes a walk-in closet, complete with three walls covered in cabinets.

The chef's kitchen has been renovated into a sleek and sophisticated cooking space, along with an additional service kitchen.

There's plenty of room for children -- the fourth floor has a huge playroom.

Basically there's a room for everything: a butler's pantry, a powder room, a nursery, a breakfast kitchen, and even a meditation room.

How does that stack up?

The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.