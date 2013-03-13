Meet The Beautiful Brazilian Actress That George Soros Is Suing For Defamation And Allegedly Throwing A Lamp At Him

Photo: Wikipedia
Back in 2011, Brazilian soap opera star Adriana Ferreyr filed a $50 million lawsuit against her ex, billionaire hedge fund legend George Soros, claiming he renegged on a $1.9 million apartment he promised her.The details of Ferreyr’s suit were shocking when it came out.
Ferreyr said they dated for five years and she was dumped in 2010. She was 27 at the time and he was 80.
During a romantic reunion, she said Soros whispered that he gave the apartment he allegedly promised her to another woman.
She claimed that he slapped her across the face and attempted to choke her, according to the New York Post’s report citing court documents. The suit also claimed Soros attempted to stike her with a glass lamp, but missed and she ended up cutting her foot.
Now Soros is countersuing the Brazilian beauty for defamation and assault, the New York Post reports.
According to the report, Soros claims that it was Ferreyr who threw the lamp and hit him on the forearm. He also claims that he did not hit her and that she cut her foot on a shard of glass on the floor from the broken lamp.
Last fall, Soros, 82, got engaged to his 40-year-old girlfriend, Tamiko Bolton. Bolton is the woman Soros had given the apartment to, according to the Post.
We all know Soros, so now let’s get to know Ferreyr better.
She’s famous for her star role on “Marisol”, a popular Brazilian soap opera.
Brazilian soap opera star, Adriana Ferreyr, was born on May 18, 1983 in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.
She is the daughter of a Brazilian real estate developer and engineer. Her maternal great-grandfather, Esmeraldo Borges Nery, was the biggest landowner and rancher in the city of Iguai in Bahia, Brazil.
Ferreyr currently resides in New York City.
Ferreyr began her acting career at the age of nine participating in plays and television commercials.
She even scored two gigs doing commercials for McDonald's.
At the age of 15 Ferreyr came to upstate New York as an exchange student after receiving a scholarship to attend Bard College at Simon's Rock.
She later returned to Brazil to attend law school at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC). While studying at PUC, she continued to pursue a career in acting later landing the star role on the Brazilian soap opera, Marisol.
Last year, she graduated with her bachelor's degree economics from Columbia University in New York, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Ferreyr started her first company at the age of 20 when she launched Fesa Enterprises, a specialty retail company with sixteen mall kiosks on the West Coast of the United States, according to her LinkedIn.
She also started working in the real estate industry in Brazil at the age of 23.
She is a philanthropist who spends her time volunteering for non-profits and charities.
Ferreyr is also the founder of the Tijuana Children's Foundation, an organisation that's dedicated to helping children living in poverty in Tijuana, Mexico.
Their love story began at a luncheon in 2006 in the Hamptons. Soros was reportedly smitten with Ferreyr from the moment he laid eyes on her.
The couple dated for five years and spent holidays together in St. Barts.
Last year, Soros dumped Ferreyr, the Post reported citing the lawsuit.
Ferreyr claimed Soros had promised to give her an Upper East Side apartment worth $1.9 million. In a recent romantic reunion, Soros allegedly whispered to her that he had given the apartment to another woman.
Ferreyr claims things got violent and that Soros tried to choker her and strike her with a glass lamp.
Soros denied Ferreyr's claims.
Now he's been able to countersue her for defamation and assault. What's more is his countersuit claims she's the one who threw the lamp.
