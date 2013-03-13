Meet The Beautiful Brazilian Actress That George Soros Is Suing For Defamation And Allegedly Throwing A Lamp At Him

Adriana Ferreyr

Back in 2011, Brazilian soap opera star Adriana Ferreyr filed a $50 million lawsuit against her ex, billionaire hedge fund legend George Soros, claiming he renegged on a $1.9 million apartment he promised her.The details of Ferreyr’s suit were shocking when it came out.



Ferreyr said they dated for five years and she was dumped in 2010. She was 27 at the time and he was 80.

During a romantic reunion, she said Soros whispered that he gave the apartment he allegedly promised her to another woman.

She claimed that he slapped her across the face and attempted to choke her, according to the New York Post’s report citing court documents. The suit also claimed Soros attempted to stike her with a glass lamp, but missed and she ended up cutting her foot.

Now Soros is countersuing the Brazilian beauty for defamation and assault, the New York Post reports.

According to the report, Soros claims that it was Ferreyr who threw the lamp and hit him on the forearm. He also claims that he did not hit her and that she cut her foot on a shard of glass on the floor from the broken lamp.

Last fall, Soros, 82, got engaged to his 40-year-old girlfriend, Tamiko Bolton. Bolton is the woman Soros had given the apartment to, according to the Post.

We all know Soros, so now let’s get to know Ferreyr better.

She’s famous for her star role on “Marisol”, a popular Brazilian soap opera.

