Billionaire George Soros has nothing to do with the voting machines being used on Election Day

Last week, politicalblogs around the country started to report about concerns regarding billionaire George Soros, who owns a company that manufactures voting machines used in 16 states, including swing states like Florida and Arizona.

Concerns over the security of our voting machines are already heightened as we get closer to Election Day, so people took this fact as concrete evidence that the Clinton supporter would be rigging the voting machines to ensure a Democratic victory.

In fact, one person even petitioned Congress to have an emergency session to discuss the voting machines. Almost 57,000 people have signed the petition.

Here’s the problem: Soros does not own the company in question. Also, the Smartmatic voting machines are not even going to be used in this year’s election.

Smartmatic is owned by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. He is connected to Soros through the Open Society Foundation, an organisation that gives grants to civil society organisations around the world. Malloch-Brown serves on the Open Society Global Board. Smartmatic says on its website: “George Soros does not have and has never had any ownership stake in Smartmatic.”

For those that are still concerned about Soros’ connection to the voting machine company, rest assured that you will not even see Smartmatic voting machines on Election Day. While the company did have voting machines in Los Angeles and Utah during the primary elections, they are not going to be in use on November 8.

