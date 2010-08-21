George Soros Just Made a Huge Bet On An Indian Stock Exchange

George Soros just bought 4% of India’s Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, for $35 million, according to The Hindu.



The deal is between Soros’ hedge fund, Quantum, and Dubai Financial, which sold him their stake. Dubai Financial is a part of Dubai Holding, the government run holding company.

Soros is not the only foreign investor in the BSE. Deutsche Bourse and the Singapore Stock Exchange also own positions.

Check out the full story here >

Check Out The Team George Soros Built To Rewrite Economics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.