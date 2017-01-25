The incredible life of billionaire investing legend George Soros

Getty Images

George Soros, a billionaire investor whose net worth is valued at AUD$33 billion, has been one of the most vociferous critics of President Donald Trump.

He has an incredible backstory. Soros was a teenage Jewish refugee who barely escaped persecution by the Nazis, and he is now a philanthropist supporting the cause of refugees and a liberal world order.

To those primarily interested in markets, he is better known for his long and prolific career as an investor who famously “broke the Bank of England.”

His track record has earned him comparisons with investing great Warren Buffett.

Following are some interesting facts about Soros’ life, gleaned from his investing career and philanthropic endeavours.

