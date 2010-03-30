George Soros Battles With 3 PE Firms For A 4% Stake In India's Stock Exchange

George Soros and three private equity firms are in a race to acquire close to 4 per cent in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asia’s oldest stock exchange, says the Business Standard.



The embattled Dubai Financial Group LLC is currently auctioning off their 3.92% private stake in BSE.

Soros and three private equity firms, Argonaut, J C Flowers and Caldwell Investment are each after the stake, which has risen in value a lot in recent months.

Just six months ago, brokers had sold a stake of the exchange at just 160 rupees per share. Now a PE firm has bid 370 rupee per share, valuing BSE at over Rs 3,800 crore, according to the Business Standard.

The change apparently came when BSE changed management and modernized.

