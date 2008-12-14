George Soros And Paul Tudor Jones On The Town In New York

This week, hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and George Soros joined the hordes of socialites and movie stars hitting New York City’s parties and benefits. They each ventured into the public eye, or at least the eye of David Patrick Columbia’s New York Social Diary, for two very different events.



On Tuesday, Jones was the guest of honour at the 11th Annual NYU Child Study centre Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. Jones received the Child Advocacy Award at the event, which raised $5.8 million for the centre. Also on hand to fiddle as the economy burns, er, fête Jones were hedge funders David Ganek and Michael Novogratz and wives as well as Goldman Sachs alum/New Jersey governor, Jon Corzine.

Fewer bold-faced financiers were on hand the next night at a private violin concert held by musician Joshua Bell in his newly renovated apartment, but that didn’t stop George Soros from coming out to enjoy the tunes. And it does seem like Soros (pictured below with Glenn Close‘s husband, venture capitalist David Shaw) is having a good time.

