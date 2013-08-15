George Soros Picked Up Stakes In Apple, JCPenney, Dumped A Bunch Of Citigroup In Q2

George Soros’ Q2 2013 13F is out— that means we get to see the long positions his family office is holding.

Lets get to the stand outs.

Soros picked up 66,800 shares of Apple from nothing. In his previous 13F filing, he had no position in the company.

He also picked up a massive stake in the flailing retailer, JC Penney, 19,986,361 with a call on 500,000 shares. That means he expected the stock to go up. An interesting development considering that, as we know, Bill Ackman is on the board and Ackman and Soros aren’t getting along well these days.

And here’s one reason why — Soros picked up 5,039,175 shares of Herbalife, Bill Ackman’s big short. Ackman filed a suit against Soros with the SEC over that buy, accusing him of breaking insider trading laws.

Soros also dumped a bunch of Citigroup stock, unlike David Tepper, who picked up the stock in Q2. Soros held 544,500 shares in Q1 2013 and in Q2 dropped that down to 172,7222. It’s still a significant position, but doesn’t sound like a vote of confidence.

He also dumped all of his SPDR Gold ETF.

Soros also dumped 15,000 shares of Netflix, bringing his position in the stock down to 40,000 shares.

And that’s what’s under the hood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.