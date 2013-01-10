Legendary Fantasy Writer George R.R. Martin Just Released A Sneak Peek Of His Next Book

Photo: HBO

George R.R. Martin, widely regarded as this generation’s Tolkien, just released a sample chapter from his upcoming book “Winds of Winter,” which is scheduled to be published in 2014.Martin is the prolific genius behind “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the fantasy series that has been adapted into HBO’s hit TV series “Game of Thrones.”



“A Song of Ice and Fire” chronicles the epic power struggle between seven families in a medieval world full of magic and misadventure. “A Dance with Dragons,” the most recent edition of the saga, set sales records in 2011.

Meanwhile, the “Game of Thrones” Season two Finale attracted 4.2 million viewers, and the series as a whole was the most pirated show of 2012.

The 64-year-old author is a master at keeping his fans involved and engaged. He’s been known to treat fans who come out to see him at conventions with impromptu readings from his upcoming works.

The new chapter reveals an important message delivered to Princess Arianne from Lord Jon Connington, who travels with the would-be King-in-waiting.

You can find the chapter in its entirety right here.

