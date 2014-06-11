George R.R. Martin Now Has One Tweet And 44,000+ Followers

When your first tweet says “I don’t tweet all that much” and it’s still retweeted over 2,000 times, you know you’re a big deal on the internet.

I don’t tweet all that much, please check out my live journal page. ;) #myfirstTweet

— George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) June 9, 2014

George R.R. Martin, author of “Game of Thrones,” joined Twitter on June 9 to a predictably rabid response from fans. Many welcomed him, some suggested ideas for his next book, and others questioned his validity.

Before he was officially verified, Martin’s publisher came to his defence:

Are you following a #GRRM impersonator? We can officially announce that @GRRMspeaking is the real deal (though he won’t be tweeting much)…

— Random House (@atrandom) June 9, 2014

Martin certainly isn’t following any impersonators. Not unlike the typical “Game of Thrones” fan, the author mainly follows the cast of the HBO show, his own Cinema company, and a fan site.

