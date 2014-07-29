Why Fans Should Be Excited That George R.R. Martin Isn't Writing A 'Game Of Thrones' Episode Next Season

The biggest complaint fans have had with “Game of Thrones” is having to wait for George R.R. Martin to release the highly anticipated next chapter and sixth book in the series, “The Winds of Winter.”

But fans may not have to wait much longer.

Martin, who has written an episode every season of the series (including the pricey “Blackwater” episode), told Entertainment Weekly at Comic Con that he will not be writing one for the upcoming fifth season.

The reason behind Martin taking a year off is to focus on the upcoming novel.

“I’m not actually writing an episode for season five,” Martin told EW. “I have this book I have to finish … I figured I better write the book rather than the episode.”

This should make fans happy, considering that some have gone so far as to worry that Martin may even die before he finishes writing the book — a complaint the author responded to by saying, “F-you.”

Whether he finishes the book or not, Martin has already told show creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff how the story comes to an end.

In the meantime, Martin is just trying to navigate the crowds at Comic-Con.

“I did walk the floor on Wednesday, the first day that it opened,” Martin added. “I have to do the shark philosophy, constantly keep moving, don’t stop at any time or you’ll be surrounded.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.