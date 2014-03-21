'Game Of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Gave Away A $US30,000 Iron Throne At Season 4 NYC Fan Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images ‘Game of Thrones’ fans were absolutely shocked when author George R.R. Martin stepped out on stage for a fan event at the Barclays Center in NYC Thursday evening.

The only thing better than seeing the “Game of Thrones” season 4 premiere in NYC with thousands of fans is having an opportunity to meet the series creator and take home a piece of the show.

HBO hosted a special event for fans of the series in NYC Thursday night.

Around 7,000 people flooded the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to watch the season 4 premiere more than two weeks before it airs on the network.

What fans didn’t expect was to be greeted by four cast members AND series creator and co-executive producer George R.R. Martin on stage.

One lucky person went home with an Iron Throne replica from the hit show.

Business Insider was in attendance when “Game of Thrones” actor Kristian Nairn (who plays Hodor) welcomed Martin on stage at the Barclays Center accompanied by Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Sam), and Sibel Kekilli (Shae) to loud roars and applause.

The group then sat down for a short Q&A hosted by Nairn before the premiere.

It all culminated in Martin giving away an Iron Throne to a randomly selected audience member who then joined him and the cast on stage.That chair costs $US30,000. (You canactually order them from the network.)Martin claimed he has two thrones of his own.

During the Q&A, Maisie Williams admitted that out of all the characters on “Game of Thrones,” the one she wanted to kill off the most was Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).

Williams said her character Arya would do it “in the most humiliating way. Sticking him with the pointy end (her sword) seems like the easy way out.”

However, that may prove slightly difficult since Williams admitted to not being the best with a sword.

“There have been several cases when I’ve hit myself and others in the face and the cameras,” said Williams.

While fans were star struck, Kekilli was overwhelmed by the outpouring of fans, snapping photos of the audience and finding it difficult to say much other than how amazed she was to be around such a massive crowd.

When asked about her favourite part of acting on the show, her response was humbling, “To be here … And get free drinks and good.”

Martin himself was asked what, if anything, could kill a dragon on the show.

The question seemed to throw Martin off at first; however, he offered a hint at what could come in the future.

“It remains to be seen … except [maybe] another dragon.”

We were hoping Martin may turn up for the fan event since HBO held the season premiere earlier this week in NYC.

We won’t spoil what happened, but it was a very enjoyable opening.

“Game of Thrones” season 4 premieres April 6 at 9 pm on HBO.

