George R.R. Martin already has an idea for a 'Game of Thrones' TV spin-off

With “Game of Thrones” going into its final seasons, George R.R. Martin isn’t ready to walk away from HBO quite yet. He recently suggested there are definitely some options for a “Thrones” spin-off.

“There is certainly no lack of material,” Martin, whose “A Song of Fire and Ice” novels are the basis for “Game of Thrones,” told Entertainment Weekly.

“Every episode of ‘The Naked City’ — one of the television shows I watched as a kid — ended with a voiceover: ‘There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.’ There are eight million stories in Westeros as well… and even more in Essos and the lands beyond. A whole world full of stories, waiting to be told… if indeed HBO is interested.”

As for specifics, Martin suggested that “the most natural follow-up would be an adaptation of my Dunk & Egg stories.”

Martin’s “Dunk & Egg” series of novellas, of which there are three so far, take place in the same world as “Thrones,” but 90 years earlier. They

follow a nomadic knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, who would become a member of the Kingsguard, and his squire Egg, who later rises up to be King Aegon V Targaryen of Westeros.

“Each of the novellas could easily be done as a two-hour standalone movie for television. That would probably be the ideal way to do them, rather than as an ongoing weekly series,” Martin said of the novellas, which he considers lighter than “Thrones” and more action-adventure in tone.

At this point, Martin said there are no official discussions of a “Thrones” spin-off.

As “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are reportedly considering how many episodes the show’s final two seasons will consist of, talk of a spin-off has certainly gotten louder.

When asked about the possibility of a prequel or spin-off during the Summer 2015 Television Critics Association press tour, HBO President Michael Lombardo said, “I would be open to anything David and Dan want to do… There’s enormous storytelling to be mined in a prequel.”

