George R.R. Martin told this 'Game of Thrones' actor a secret about the show

George R.R. Martin is notoriously secretive when it comes to “Game of Thrones,” and those with insider knowledge are keeping it to themselves.

“Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham, who portrays Davos Seaworth, is one of those lucky few.

During an appearance on Thursday’s “Conan,” the actor revealed that he’s in on one of Martin’s secrets.

“This was a couple of years ago,” Cunningham said. “It was the first time I met him, and I was awestruck. He said, ‘I’ve got something to tell you.’ And he leaned in and he told me this secret. He said, ‘Don’t tell anybody.’ So I’m not telling anybody.”

Host Conan O’Brien tried to find out if the secret has anything to do with Jon Snow’s fate or who ends up on the Iron Throne, but Cunningham did not give it up.

“I’d love to tell you, but let me tell you what’s going on here. HBO has a person in the room here, and I don’t know where they are, [but they have] a Barrett .50 sniper rifle,” Cunnningham joked. “If I open my mouth here tonight, I’m out of here. You could be taken out as well, for asking the question.”

O’Brien then showed a short clip from the upcoming season with Davos, Ghost (Snow’s direwolf), and a number of fighters standing over Snow’s body as Alliser Thorne and other Night’s Watch members try to break into the room. “I’ve never been much of a fighter, so apologies for what you’re about to see,” Davos warns.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO for its sixth season April 24.

Watch the interview and clip below:

