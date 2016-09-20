George R.R. Martin has 'thousands of pages' ready for a 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Getty Images George R.R. Martin at an Emmy after-party on Sunday.

George R.R. Martin has just suggested another spin-off idea for “Game of Thrones.” This time, it’s a prequel.

“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to ‘Game of Thrones,’ so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more,” Martin told Deadline backstage at the Emmys on Sunday.

It actually sounds like a great idea, but when will he ever get around to finishing the “fake history,” let alone organising it into a usable timeline for a book or TV show? Even he knows that his free time is pretty sparse these days.

“At the moment, we still have this show to finish and I still have two books to finish so that’s all speculation,” Martin said, even if the speculation came from him.

Martin has had another suggestion for a potential “Thrones” spin-off, so that TV audiences don’t have to go totally off of their “Thrones” diet.

In April, he declared to Entertainment Weekly that there’s “a whole world full of stories, waiting to be told… if indeed HBO is interested.”

At that time, he suggested that “the most natural follow-up would be an adaptation of my Dunk & Egg stories.”

Martin’s “Dunk & Egg” series of novellas, of which there are three so far, takes place in the same world as “Thrones,” but 90 years earlier. The novellas follow a nomadic knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, who would become a member of the Kingsguard, and his squire Egg, who later rises up to be King Aegon V Targaryen of Westeros.

There are only two more seasons of “Game of Thrones,” and HBO has already said it would be interested in a spin-off. So time will tell if either of Martin’s ideas finds some legs. Or if he comes up with yet another one.

