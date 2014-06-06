For Just $US20,000, You Could Get Violently Killed In An Upcoming 'Game Of Thrones' Book

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images This hat could be yours for $US7,500.

The author of the “Game of Thrones” books, George R.R. Martin, is crowdfunding for a good cause: he’s asking for donations to the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary and The Food Depot, two Santa Fe-based organisations.

He’s asking for donations to the two organisations through a Prizeo campaign, and there are 60 days left. But feeling good about donating money to a good cause is only half the reward.

For $US20,000, Martin will name a character after you in an upcoming “Song of Ice and Fire” novel. You can choose what your character does, and, perhaps best of all, your character will “certainly meet a grisly death.”

For $US7,500, you “will be sent one of George’s old greek sailor caps (well worn!).”

But even if you don’t have that much coin to spend, you can still win a pretty tremendous prize: all donors will be entered into a contest where the prize is to fly out to Santa Fe with a friend to spend a day touring the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary with Martin himself.

Check out the video from fundraising page below:

