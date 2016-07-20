'Game of Thrones' author found a plot hole in a Marvel comic in 1964

George R. R. Martin, the man who wrote the book series that “Game of Thrones” is based off of, was a fan of complicated narratives and a stickler for detail at an early age. The 67-year-old author wrote a letter to the editors of a Marvel comic book back when he was a youth in the 1960s where he pointed out a continuity error.

As a photo collection on Imgur details, Martin wrote a letter to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby that was published in “Fantastic Four” volume one, issue No. 32, which came out in November 1964.

After first praising the issue, which features an alien invasion and the death of the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman’s father, Franklin Storm, Martin points out that the cartoonists got something wrong.

“I regret to inform you that I found one flaw in this otherwise perfect masterpiece, a flaw that is, regrettably, very common with you. When we last saw the [supervillain] Red Ghost in FF #13 he was stuck on the moon being chased around by three super-powered apes livid with hatred and waving Mr. Fantastic’s paralyser ray at him. Not suddenly you bring him back in full control of his apes without one single word of explanation.”

Lee and Kirby owned up to the error, saying they “just plain FORGOT” where they’d left the supervillian.

It’s attention to details like this that make the adult Martin such a master world-building and writer. It’s also probably why the next book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series still hasn’t come out.

