George R. R. Martin's releasing a new book (but not the one you want)

Fans of “Game of Thrones” have been waiting for the sixth book in the series that the show is based on for more than five years… and they’re going to keep on waiting, because author George R. R. Martin is releasing a new book that isn’t “The Winds of Winter.”

To be fair, it’s merely an anthology collection that Martin edits, so it’s not like he’s been devoting all his writing time to a side project. The book, which comes out on August 30, is called “High Stakes,” and it’s the latest instalment in the anthology superhero series “Wild Cards.”

As Winter Is Coming points out, Martin has cut back his public appearances and told a commenter on his blog that he’s “not writing anything until I deliver ‘Winds of Winter.’

Editing doesn’t &technically; break this pledge, so you’re in the clear for now, George.

Just please try to get the book out before season seven starts.





Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.