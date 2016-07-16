George R. R. Martin wishes that one 'Game of Thrones' cast member hadn't been snubbed at the Emmys

The stakes in “Game of Thrones” are pretty high — “you win or you die.” Luckily, the HBO drama received the most nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, with a total of 22. George R. R. Martin, the author who wrote the books that the series is based on, is thrilled but he wishes one actress hadn’t been snubbed: Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark.

Writing on his LiveJournal, the “A Song of Ice and Fire” author announced that he was thrilled that the show “kicked arse and took names.”

After listing the many nominations, Martin wrote that he was especially happy to see Kit Harrington and Maisie Williams get noticed for their roles as Jon Snow and Arya Stark, respectively.

“It made me especially happy to see Kit and Maisie get some love from the Academy at last,” he wrote. “About damn time, I say. They are several years overdue.”

“And I would have loved to see Sophie Turner on that list as well,” he added. “I know, I know, I’m greedy.”

We’ll find out if any of the Westerosi nominees will take home Emmys during the ceremony on September 18 in Los Angeles.

“Two days ahead of my birthday this year, but maybe we’ll get some presents anyway,” Martin noted.

