'Game of Thrones'' author George R.R. Martin to Stephen King: 'How the f -- do you write so fast?'

George R. R. Martin is the author behind the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series that the smash hit TV show “Game of Thrones” is based on. He’s also an infamously slow writer (fans have been waiting for the next book in the series for upwards of five years).

Stephen King, meanwhile, is renowned for his ability to crank out book after book in no time flat. So, naturally, GRRM had a big question for the master of horror when he interviewed King at an event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, yesterday:

“How the f— do you write so fast?”

Martin was speaking with King at an event at Bookworks Albuquerque on Thursday night, and according to people in the audience, the two chatted about writing and their work for a while, but Martin reserved the last question for himself.

“I have a good six months and crank out 3 chapters, meanwhile you wrote 3 books in that time!” Martin said, according to Redditor jmsturm.

King said that he writes pretty much every day with a hard goal of writing at least six pages before the day is up.

Martin was somewhat incredulous. “You always get six pages? You never get constipated? You never get up and go get the mail, and think ‘maybe I don’t have any talent and should have been a plumber?'”

As of posting, “The Winds of Winter,” the sixth out of seven planned books in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, does not have a release date.



