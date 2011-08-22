George Pataki "Strongly Considering" Presidential Run

Photo: Wikimedia

A spokesman for former New York Governor George Pataki confirms to NY1 that the Republican is “strongly considering” a bid to unseat President Barack Obama.Pataki has made few outward signs of planning a run, and no organisation appears to be in place in any of the early states.



A vocal critic of Obama’s signature health care reform law, Pataki may announce for president as soon as next week.

He would join an already crowded field as a moderate conservative with executive experience — doing the most damage to the front-runner, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

