George Pataki Says He's 'Thinking About' Running For President

AP George Pataki speaking at the 2012 New York State Republican Convention.

Republican former New York Gov. George Pataki said he’s considering running for president in 2016 in an interview with Fox Business host Neil Cavuto that was broadcast on Thursday.

“I’m thinking about it, because it really comes down to the future of the country,” said Pataki. “I am like, I think, most Americans very discouraged by the course of our government. Hopefully it’s going to get back at least partially on the right track because of what happened last night. But when you look to the future as Americans, you want to have confidence, you want to say tomorrow’s going to be better.”

Pataki flirting with a potential presidential campaign is something of a quadrennial tradition. He was considered a possible candidate in 2008 and, in 2012, he fuelled speculation with a trip to Iowa, an influential primary state. However, Pataki has never officially made a presidential bid.

In his interview with Cavuto, Pataki was asked what he might be able to offer voters in 2016. Pataki, who was governor of New York from 1995 until 2006 cited his experience leading a “big, complex” state.

“If I do this, I think it would be — you have to have the right vision for the future of America, the ability to govern successfully,” Pataki said.

He also took a shot at a leading potential 2016 candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R). Pataki criticised Christie when Cavuto asked about a recent event where the Garden State voter told a heckler to “sit down and shut up.”

“I think civility helps in politics,” said Pataki. “Be civil about it and be respectful of people who might not agree.”

Despite his jab at Christie, Pataki said it was “too soon” to say how he would differentiate himself from what is expected to be a crowded Republican field in 2016.

“I’m sure there are going to be a dozen people running and I think that’s a good thing,” Pataki said. “I think it’s good for the American people to have a choice.”

Watch the full interview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.