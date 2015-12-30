REPORT: George Pataki is dropping out of the presidential race

Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) is reportedly ending his long-shot bid for the presidency.

According to The Boston Globe’s James Pindell, Pataki called supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday to inform them that he would be suspending his campaign.

Pataki’s campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Pataki’s bid never seriously gained steam.

He has not polled above 1% support in national polls for months, he failed to qualify for Republican primary ballots in Florida and Virginia.

Pataki, a more moderate Republican, has been one of the most vocal critics of real-estate magnate and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump, criticising his inflammatory statements about Muslims and Mexican immigrants.

