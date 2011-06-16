The Entire World Awaits George Papandreou As Thousands Mass In Syntagma Square

The world is waiting for Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to speak, perhaps publicly offer his resignation, or offer some sort of alternative plan for his country.



UPDATE 2:31 PM ET: Papandreou is recording his speech now. So he will not be speaking live, according to Greek journalist Matina Stevis.

Thousands are in Syntagma Square in front of Greek parliament, and they are not pleased.



LIVE STREAMING: Η Αγανάκτηση των Ελλήνων by News247

