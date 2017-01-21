Former Chancellor George Osborne just got a job at the world's biggest asset manager

LONDON — Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will take up a role as an adviser to the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock.

As first reported by Sky News’ Mark Kleinman, Osborne will join the Blackrock Investment Institute as a senior adviser.

Osborne will provide a “unique and valuable perspective on the issues affecting the world,” BlackRock said, according to the Financial Times.

He will also “provide perspective on European politics and policy, Chinese economic reform and trends such as low-yields and longevity and their impact on retirement planning. He will not engage in any lobbying of the British government,” the statement from BlackRock said.

Osborne said by taking the role he wants to help the firm achieve its goal of “better outcomes for pensioners and savers.”

In joining BlackRock, Osborne will once again be working with his former chief economic adviser Rupert Harrison who is the firm’s chief macroeconomic strategist.

Unlike his former boss David Cameron, Osborne remains an MP, serving on the Conservative backbenches as the MP for Tatton in Cheshire.

Osborne’s salary for the job is unknown, but according to Sky, it will “be “at least” hundreds of thousands of pounds annually.”

