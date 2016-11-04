George Osborne was paid £98,446 for just three speeches in the US

Britain’s former Chancellor, George Osborne, earned £98,446 for three speeches in the US, according to the parliamentary register of interests.

Osborne made two appearances for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association in Washington, a financial services industry group, in September and October.

He earned £69,992 for speeches totalling 90 minutes.

Osborne then made £28,454.40 for a three-hour speech on 17 October at Stanford University in California. He is yet to receive the payment for the speeches.

Osborne was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2010 and 2016, returning to the back benches after Theresa May took over as Prime Minister, making Philip Hammond her Chancellor. Osborne joined the Washington Speakers Bureau, an after-dinner speakers agency, shortly afterwards.

The agency promotes Osborne as “a principled leader” who can offer “a unique perspective on fiscal and monetary policy and the future of Britain in the current global economic landscape.”

The register also revealed that Nick Clegg, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, made £15,000 for 12 hours work presenting Have I Got News For You. He was also paid £20,500 as a second advance instalment for his book.

