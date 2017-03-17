George Osborne will be the new editor of the London Evening Standard

Oscar Williams-Grut

LONDON — Former Chancellor George Osborne is the new editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper.

Owner Evgeny Lebedev announced the surprise appointment on Twitter on Friday morning.

 

 

 

 

