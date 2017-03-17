George Osborne will be the new editor of the London Evening Standard

LONDON — Former Chancellor George Osborne is the new editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper.
Owner Evgeny Lebedev announced the surprise appointment on Twitter on Friday morning.
1/ Thrilled to announce the new editor of the @EveningStandard is @George_Osborne…
— Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017
2/ …I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard’s standing and influence in London…
— Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017
3/… and whose political viewpoint — socially liberal and economically pragmatic — closely matches that of many of our readers…
— Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017
4/… George is London through and through and I am confident he is the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands.
— Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017
