George Osborne Disbands And Destroys England's Version Of The SEC

Mervyn King

Last year David Cameron said that Gordon Brown’s financial regulation system, the FSA, was to blame for the entire country’s financial problems.He made plans do something about it: either get rid of the FSA or give someone the job of better supervising them.



Now George Osborne is disbanding the FSA altogether and giving the job of supervising and regulating to the Bank of England, says the Guardian.

The new king of regulation is Mervyn King, who will exercise ultimate control over the supervision.

Some people will surely lose their jobs because the move is going to last until 2012, by which point the FSA’s name will no longer exist and their old building will likely have been sold.

The members of the FSA who stay on with the Bank of England will report to those Bank employees, so this is a major blow for the FSA, who in recent months at least tried to amp up their regulation.

The FSA’s (clearly failed) efforts to regulated England’s financial services include their investigations of a Gartmore portfolio manager, a Citi and AKO trader, and the biggest bust of the year, which included a Moore Capital trader.

