BUSTED: Upper Class UK Politician Caught In First Class Train Car Without The Proper Ticket

George Osborne, the UK Chancellor, has something of a reputation for being snooty — both due to his privileged background and his harsh austerity budgets.As such, many in the UK are very interested that Osborne apparently sat in a first class train carriage even though he did not have the correct ticket. His aide even had the audacity to ask the train’s staff for an exception to the rules for his boss, rather than pay to upgrade his ticket.



Unfortunately for Osborne, Rachel Townsend, a reporter for ITV News, was on the train too. She live-tweeted the scandal:

Very interesting train journey to Euston Chancellor George Osborne just got on at Wilmslow with a STANDARD ticket and he has sat in FIRST—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

CLASS. His aide tells ticket collector he cannot possibly move and sit with the likes of us in standard class and requests he is allowed to—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

remain in First Class. Ticket collector refuses #standoff—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

£160 for First Class upgrade… aide says no!—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

@edsaunt I am a carriage away from the action but have asked ticket inspector if he was going to let him stay “no chance”—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

Breaking news: George Osborne pays £160 to stay in first class!—

Rachel Townsend (@RachTownsendITV) October 19, 2012

Townsend has also put a story of Osborne in first class on the ITV News website. “George Osborne” is now trending on Twitter in the UK.

UPDATE: Amazingly, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Ticket inspector on my train just got a high five: george osborne tried to sit in 1st class with a std tkt. Inspector said NO — Larold (@Larrylarrylal) May 28, 2012

