BUSTED: UK Chancellor Who Just Cut Disabled Benefits Caught Parking In Disabled Spot

George Osborne, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, presided over some very unpopular budget cuts this week.



Amongst these cuts were cuts to benefits to the disabled. Tomorrow, the front cover of the (left wing) Daily Mirror newspaper shows Osborne parked in a disabled parking spot:

The Daily Mirror story isn’t online yet, but the story is already causing a storm on Twitter.

According to the BBC, Osborne says he “did not realise” he was parked in the space. Apparently the vehicle was a police vehicle, and Osborne doesn’t “condone” the way it was parked.

For some context — one of the most controversial aspects of the cuts that went into force this week was how the Disability Living Allowance was replaced with the Personal Independence Payment. That effectively means that half a million fewer people will be eligible, according to the Independent.

This is just one example of the backlash against the cuts. After one government MP said he could live on $11.50 a day, hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition demanding he actually live on that figure for a year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.