UCF Brings In One Of The Best Class Of Recruits In School's History

Photo: Wikipedia

When a top prospect out of Denver passes over Michigan and Colorado to play for Central Florida, you know the times have changed. Denver’s Mullen High Leilon Willingham, in a surprise move, announced this morning that he will be a UCF Knight. He signed his letter of intent during this morning’s high school “announcement” ceremony.Willingham will be joining teammate WR Rayshon Williams who also announced and signed a letter of intent to play for O’Leary. Williams certainly comes from football pedigree as he is the cousin of former UCF star wide receiver Brandon Marshall.



It is still astonishing that the second best prospect out of the state of Colorado signed with UCF. It was rumoured that LB Willingham, a four-star athlete, was headed to Ann Arbor, but he surprised fans when the he made public his UCF announcement.

O’Leary had a strong 2010 campaign and with arguably the best recruiting class in UCF history, the 2011 season cannot come soon enough. O’Leary has certainly come a long way from his brief, albeit embarrassing, tenure at Notre Dame.

This post originally appeared at TheMatadorSports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.