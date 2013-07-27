The Founding Father Of Fracking Has Died

George P. Mitchell, the man credited with inventing modern hydraulic fracturing for natural gas, has died, the Houston Chronicle is reporting.



Mitchell had recently come out in favour of stricter regulation of fracking in recent years.

He was 94.

The son of Greek immigrants, Mitchell turned his oil development firm into a $3.5 billion powerhouse.

He sold the firm to Devon Energy in 2002, becoming Devon’s largest shareholder.

estimated his net worth at $2 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.