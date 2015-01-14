George Lucas Originally Wanted To Direct 'Star Wars: Episode VII' And Release It May 2015

When “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hits theatres this December, it will be directed by J.J. Abrams; however, that almost wasn’t the case.

While promoting his upcoming animated movie “Strange Magic,” creator George Lucas told the USA Today he originally planned to direct and write the film.

The seventh instalment would have kept “Star Wars” tradition with a May 2015 release. All previous films in the saga have also been released in May.

According to the USA Today, Lucas’s plan was to sell his company, Lucasfilm, after the release of the film.

Instead, Lucas sold his script treatments for the next three “Star Wars” films along with Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for $US4 billion.

Getty Images George Lucas with Bob Iger in 2011 at the grand opening of ‘Star Tours’ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

One reason he decided against it was because the next trilogy of “Star Wars” films would be “a 10-year commitment at least,” and Lucas wants to make sure he has time to spend with his 17-month-old daughter, Everest.

Now, Lucas is currently serving as creative consultant on the future films.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.