George Lucas says if he could be any 'Star Wars' character, he'd be Jar Jar Binks

Of all the characters in “Star Wars,” creator George Lucas says he’d be Jar Jar Binks in a video for Vanity Fair.

“I like all the characters,” he said when posed the question of which character he’d want to be, before making his unusual choice.

In the interview, Lucas gives his thoughts on the new “Star Wars” film, and he says that he doesn’t enjoy being criticised for making the movies he wants to make.

“You go to make a movie and all you do is get criticised, and people try to make decisions about what you’re going to do before you do it, and it’s not much fun,” he says. “You can’t experiment. You can’t do anything. You have to do it a certain way. I don’t like that; I never did.”

He’d rather make experimental films.

“I started out in experimental films, I want to go back to experiemental films, and of course, nobody wants to see experiemental films.”

He also had a question for “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams: “What happened to Darth Vadar’s grandchildren?”

