George Lucas finally saw 'Rogue One,' and he really liked it

The father of the “Star Wars” franchise, George Lucas, has seen “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and he likes it.

During a press conference on Sunday with the director and cast of the first standalone “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards said that he has talked with Lucas after the “Star Wars” creator saw the new film.

“Two days ago we got to show George the movie, and we all had a phone call and I got to speak with him yesterday,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to put words into his mouth, but I can honestly say that I can die happy now. He really liked the movie. It meant a lot.

“To be honest, and no offence to anyone here, it was the most important review to me. You know, you guys are important too, but he’s kind of God… I will take that conversation to my grave. His opinion means the world to me.”

Lucas gave the same reaction last year leading up to the huge release of “The Force Awakens.”

A few weeks later, however, he told Charlie Rose that he was disappointed that Disney wanted to “make something for the fans” with more of a remakequel, rather than an original story.

Perhaps Lucas was more fond of “Rogue One” because of its supposed one-and-done quality. As Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said, there won’t be a sequel to the movie and it’s doubtful you’ll see the characters show up in other movies.

