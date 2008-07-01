George Lucas Reveals Why He Keeps Making Star Wars and Indiana Jones Movies

George Lucas takes a break from counting his money to tell the NYT why he keeps comes back to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises:



Mr. Lucas said he had no urgent or compelling reasons for returning to his most popular characters and mythologies, except that he can and enjoys doing so…

“I mean, why do we have to make another ‘Indiana Jones’?” Mr. Lucas said. “There was no point to it, other than, gee, this might be fun.”

Not that his heirs are complaining…

