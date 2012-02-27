GEORGE LUCAS IS WRONG: You Can't Survive A Nuclear Bomb By Hiding In A Fridge

Photo: geektyrant.com

In “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” George Lucas has Indy hide in a refrigerator to protect himself from an atomic bomb.This was so dumb that, at the time, the phrase “nuking the fridge” became the new “jumping the shark” — an expression that indicates when something has gone completely over the top, named after Fonzie jumping over a shark on water skis while wearing a leather jacket in “Happy Days.”



George Lucas has since tried to defend this plot device, including in a recent New York Times Magazine article.

“In response to [director Stephen] Spielberg’s fears, Lucas put together a whole nuking-the-fridge dossier. It was about six inches thick, he indicated with his hands. Lucas said that if the refrigerator were lead-lined, and if Indy didn’t break his neck when the fridge crashed to earth, and if he were able to get the door open, he could, in fact, survive. “The odds of surviving that refrigerator — from a lot of scientists — are about 50-50,” Lucas said.

But science has spoken, and it says something a little different.

At Overthinking It, they subjected the scene to a scientific peer review, and came out with the conclusion that the odds of Indiana Jones surviving are roughly 0%.

Sorry, George: Han shot first, and Indy’s not surviving an atomic bomb in a fridge.

(via Gizmodo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.