George Lucas Recounts How Studios Turned Down 'Star Wars' In Classic Interview

With the anticipated release of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” StarWars.com released part of a classic interview with George Lucas.

In it, Lucas recounts how his “space opera” was a tough sell with United Artists and Universal turning him down. When 20th Century Fox finally said yes, it wasn’t because the studio believed “Star Wars” could be a hit, but rather because the company loved Lucas’ previous film “American Graffiti.”

Lucas remembers a 20th Century Fox head telling him, “I don’t understand this, but I loved ‘American Graffiti,’ and what ever you do is ok with me.”

Lucas continued that if it wasn’t for Fox, he doesn’t think the pop culture phenomena would have been made.

“It was crazy — spaceships, and wookies, and robots. It was just unlike anything that had ever been seen before.”

For the mega fan, it’s a great watch. The director also touches upon writing the scripts, casting, and how production on the $US10 million film was a slight nightmare.

Check out the interview below:

